Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,222,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,742,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 386,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,546,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 133,020 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JFR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 964,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,832. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.