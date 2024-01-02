Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NMS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. 12,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,547. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

