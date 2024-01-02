NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.80. 1,074,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $153.10 and a 12 month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

