OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMQS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OMNIQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in OMNIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in OMNIQ in the third quarter worth $60,000. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMQS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. OMNIQ has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

OMNIQ last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

