ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,400 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 847,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $41,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,645 shares of company stock worth $549,360. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 663,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 547,219 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,721,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after buying an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 208,552 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. ON24 has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. Equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

