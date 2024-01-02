Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.20 ($0.32). Approximately 8,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 106,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Oncimmune Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.

Insider Activity at Oncimmune

In related news, insider Martin Gouldstone acquired 36,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £9,726.21 ($12,385.34). 29.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

