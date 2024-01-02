Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONCY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 173,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,753. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.