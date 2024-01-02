Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONCY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 173,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,753. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oncolytics Biotech
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.