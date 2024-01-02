OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.63.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Equities research analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.