Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Boosted by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,758,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises about 4.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $96,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. 207,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

