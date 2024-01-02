OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Update

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 822,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

KAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 146,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 2,046.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

