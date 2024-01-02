Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.59. 152,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 827,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 1,148.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,477,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 340,977 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,842,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,652,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

