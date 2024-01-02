OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.82. 287,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 481,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

OppFi Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $515.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.29.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.33 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

