OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Up 1.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.34). 138,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 407,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.25 ($0.33).

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.33. The company has a market capitalization of £24.39 million, a P/E ratio of -178.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Further Reading

