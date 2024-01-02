Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. 5,029,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.07. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $286.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

