Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 132,321.4% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 118.6% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 108,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 166,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,815. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $327.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -37.74%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

