Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Trading Up 3.6%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. Approximately 19,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

Orocobre Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

