Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $88.44. 667,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

View Our Latest Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.