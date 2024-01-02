Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 1.98% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 23,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $610.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

