Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

