Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Boosted by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,271 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.