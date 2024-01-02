Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after purchasing an additional 308,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,499,000 after purchasing an additional 260,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,629,000 after buying an additional 99,508 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

