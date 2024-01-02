Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Short Interest Up 46.1% in December

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the November 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 545,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $29.11. 322,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,595. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. TheStreet raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

