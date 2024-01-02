Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 19,067,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,463,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 286.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 967,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,977,491 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

