Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.07. 1,503,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,150. The company has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.