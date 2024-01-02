Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Shares Down 0.6%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.84. 167,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 177,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Panasonic Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Panasonic had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily