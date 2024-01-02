Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE:FNA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $259,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,311,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,197,546.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,846,000 after acquiring an additional 127,918 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after acquiring an additional 801,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 217,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,584,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

