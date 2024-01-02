Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,845 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $76,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $457.54. The company had a trading volume of 101,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,031. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $288.61 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

