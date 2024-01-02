Partway Group (LON:PTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Shares of Partway Group Plc (LON:PTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 164285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Partway Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £824,640.00, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.42.

Partway Group Company Profile

Partway Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

