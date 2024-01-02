Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.36

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.36 and last traded at $100.08, with a volume of 5406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

