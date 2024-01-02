Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,755 shares of company stock worth $366,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 270.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 593,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,612. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

