PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

PYPL opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

