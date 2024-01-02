PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PCTEL during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

