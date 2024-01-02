Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 14,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. 493,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,212. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $8,062,695.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763,620 shares in the company, valued at $483,584,709.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,278,425 shares of company stock worth $149,403,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 134.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 56,549 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,059 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 308,318 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.