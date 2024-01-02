Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Down 9.1%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.11. 87,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 243,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

About Peakstone Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

