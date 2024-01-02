PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PMT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 589,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

