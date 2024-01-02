Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Short Interest Update

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 490,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 325.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 44.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

