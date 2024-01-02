Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 222,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance
NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $13.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perma-Fix Environmental Services
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.