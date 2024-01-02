Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 222,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 232,838 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $13.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

