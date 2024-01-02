Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading 3.1% Higher

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39. 23,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 180,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBT. StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $664.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 13,208.86%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 204.84%.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 222.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

See Also

