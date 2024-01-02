Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $409.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.23 and its 200-day moving average is $374.98. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

