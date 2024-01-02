Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

PHAR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $769.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.