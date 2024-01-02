Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Up 27.0% in December

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 410,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 631.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

PBFS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

