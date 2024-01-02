Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.47% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $252,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,856 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 386.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 45,488 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

NYSE PXD traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.81. 391,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

