Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Up 21.2% in December

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, hitting $230.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,849. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

