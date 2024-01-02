Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.21

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.21 and last traded at $171.04, with a volume of 2815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.87.

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.07.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

