Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 421,471 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $1,074,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 34.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 501,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.85%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

