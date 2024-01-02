Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Position Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,402 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 79.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

