Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Up 25.2% in December

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Playtika by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Playtika by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Playtika by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Playtika Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PLTK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. 1,131,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The business had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

