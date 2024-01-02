PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.57

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 1553635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM

PNM Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 82.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.