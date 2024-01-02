Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Polar Power Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of POLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,482. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

