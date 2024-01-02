Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.75

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.75 and last traded at C$33.31, with a volume of 26438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBL

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.62. The firm has a market cap of C$891.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of C$128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.4060579 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$26,137.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,250 shares of company stock worth $38,768. Corporate insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.